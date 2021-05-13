Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.05. 12,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

