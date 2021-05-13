Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.91. 16,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $906.25 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,994.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,118 in the last three months. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

