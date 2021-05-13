GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 32,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,094. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.