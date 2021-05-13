Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post sales of $16.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the highest is $16.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

