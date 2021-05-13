Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 175,605 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $21.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

