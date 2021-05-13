Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $152,382.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and $152,382.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,305.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.11 or 0.07527886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.38 or 0.02427574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.26 or 0.00628376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00169772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.15 or 0.00788816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00614484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00581210 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,953,843 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

