Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00085289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.01027632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00068221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

