Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

SOHO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,849. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

