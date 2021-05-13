Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,811. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

