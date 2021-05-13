ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.80 million-$40.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.70 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.54.

ECOM traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 2,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Insiders sold 410,424 shares of company stock worth $10,581,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

