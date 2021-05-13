Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Royal Caribbean Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after buying an additional 417,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,581,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

