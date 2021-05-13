Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $36.33 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 295,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.