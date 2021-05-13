Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 174,997 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 63,635.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Match Group worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

