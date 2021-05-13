Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $94,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 12,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

