Zacks: Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 110,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.