Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.36. 2,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,143. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

