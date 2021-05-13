iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.18. 487,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

