Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 502,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.