Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

