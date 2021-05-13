Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 172 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Visa by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Visa by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The company has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

