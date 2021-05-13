Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,090. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

