GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 443 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

