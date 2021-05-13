Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $6.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.07. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $25.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.05 to $26.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $556.10. 4,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,987. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $377.27 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

