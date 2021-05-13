Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%.

NASDAQ XCUR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,393. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Get Exicure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exicure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.