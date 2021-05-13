Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 71,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,817. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.