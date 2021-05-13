Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,503 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 179.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of BATS EPRF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,768 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

