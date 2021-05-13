Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 126,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

