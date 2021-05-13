Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

