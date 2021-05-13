Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.13 billion-$15.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.

APTV stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.82. 26,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.40.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.