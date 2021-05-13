Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.600-9.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.00.

LIN traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.68. 31,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.92. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

