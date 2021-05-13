Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $375,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.53. 8,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,670. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

