Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $18.52 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 164.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,685,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,204,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after buying an additional 60,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,501,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $$49.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 186,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,333. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

