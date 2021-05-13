Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 21,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,565. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

