Foresight Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Unilever by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Unilever stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 102,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

