Foresight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,022 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

