CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CYBE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 2,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,876. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.