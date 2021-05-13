Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 35,420 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,022 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

