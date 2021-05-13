Alliance Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

