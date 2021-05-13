Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BLK opened at $823.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $802.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.50 and a 1 year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.