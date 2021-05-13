Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of INFO opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $109.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

