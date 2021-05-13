Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Buys 116,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Inaki Berroeta acquired 116,000 shares of TPG Telecom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.17 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$599,604.00 ($428,288.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. TPG Telecom’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.