Citigroup Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $55.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $61.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,747. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

