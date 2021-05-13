C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires Shares of 9,064 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

STNE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. 47,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

