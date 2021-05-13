Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 178,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NYSE:ENB traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 173,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,104. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.