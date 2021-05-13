Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 460.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $463,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.31. 6,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,068. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.