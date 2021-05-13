AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.9% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,902. The company has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.