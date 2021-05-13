AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

TDOC traded down $6.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.69. 54,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,552. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.17 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

