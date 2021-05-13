GVO Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The Charles Schwab makes up about 0.2% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,599,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $218,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock valued at $139,753,711. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. 221,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.