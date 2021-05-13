Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.39. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

