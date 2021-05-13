Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.22.

TREX traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.23. 3,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,714. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,452 shares of company stock worth $4,031,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $5,871,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

